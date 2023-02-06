Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $840,979.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,433 shares of company stock worth $22,790,578. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.96 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

