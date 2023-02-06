Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after acquiring an additional 82,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $427.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

