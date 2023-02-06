Signaturefd LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

