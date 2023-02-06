PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

NYSE PCG opened at $15.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

