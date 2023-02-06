Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX Stock Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.08.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $188.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

