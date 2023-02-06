Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $16,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 82.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 499,285 shares of company stock worth $23,263,976. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Trading Down 6.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $59.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

