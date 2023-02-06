Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cloudflare by 378.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 82.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 92.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,285 shares of company stock worth $23,263,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

