State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,965 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $109.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

