Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $433.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.03.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,206,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,315 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,532 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

