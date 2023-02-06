Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $10.41 Million Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158,823 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

