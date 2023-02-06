Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,315 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,532 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $433.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.1 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

