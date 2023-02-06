State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of IDEX worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 33.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

IDEX Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $229.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

