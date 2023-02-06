State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.68 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $197.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

