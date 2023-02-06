Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSD opened at $111.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $124.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

