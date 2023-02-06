State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 828 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $16,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $48.45 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $118.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.