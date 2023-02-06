State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.14 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $115.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -319.75 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

