State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,102 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 699,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Pinterest worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after acquiring an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pinterest by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinterest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.18.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock valued at $63,670,284 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $27.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 392.63 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

