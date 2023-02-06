State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,843 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Textron worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

