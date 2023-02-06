State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Teradyne worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $107.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TER shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

