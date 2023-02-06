State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.75 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %

PLTR opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

