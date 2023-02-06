State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,959 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.48 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

