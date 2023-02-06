New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.8 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $142.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.99. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

