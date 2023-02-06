IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $51.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $60.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

