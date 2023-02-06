Hedron (HDRN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $85.29 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hedron has a market capitalization of $85.29 million and approximately $649,180.72 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedron has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hedron

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

