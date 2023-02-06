Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,901,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,533,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 262,658 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE SYF opened at $37.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.