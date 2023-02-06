Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 110.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $167.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

