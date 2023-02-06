The Debt Box (DEBT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.96 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for $24.16 or 0.00105590 BTC on popular exchanges. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.



The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

