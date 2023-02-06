CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.00 million-$272.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.73 million. CONMED also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.45 EPS.

CONMED Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $102.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67. CONMED has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth $686,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

