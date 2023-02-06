Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after acquiring an additional 223,279 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,476,000 after acquiring an additional 214,860 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,415,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,657,000 after purchasing an additional 384,519 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $154.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,896 shares in the company, valued at $40,144,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $1,003,987.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,144,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,664 shares of company stock worth $30,814,048 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

