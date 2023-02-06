USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 83,152 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,152 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $41.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

