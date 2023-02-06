Westpac Banking Corp Sells 126,923 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,923 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $17,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 21.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $72,511,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after acquiring an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $41,221,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 59.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,033,000 after acquiring an additional 568,842 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

