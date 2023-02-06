Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,939 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after acquiring an additional 973,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $173.25 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,796,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $356,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,120.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,796,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,899 shares of company stock worth $81,448,086. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

