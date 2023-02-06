USS Investment Management Ltd Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,142 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,897,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.15.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

