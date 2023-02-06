USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 18,343 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,343 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after buying an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 280.9% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after purchasing an additional 297,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,944,000 after purchasing an additional 288,998 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

