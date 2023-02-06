USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,485 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Shaw Communications worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SJR opened at $29.62 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.32%.

Shaw Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

