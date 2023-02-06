USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,705 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $319.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.11.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

