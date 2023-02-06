Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lowered by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,049 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $116.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

