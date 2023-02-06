Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Increased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $143.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.79.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,879 shares of company stock worth $11,211,209. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.