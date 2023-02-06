34,675 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

CFIV stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

