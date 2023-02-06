Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.1 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $371.01 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

