3,890 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Baidu by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Down 5.4 %

BIDU stock opened at $143.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baidu Profile

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

