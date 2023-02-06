Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 53.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK opened at $58.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $79.25.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

