6,644 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,644 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $70.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

