IFP Advisors Inc Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after acquiring an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,780,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,785,000 after purchasing an additional 259,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $141.09 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.66. The company has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

