Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 34.5% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.8 %

KMB opened at $131.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

