1,059 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Yale University raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

