Huntington National Bank Takes Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently commented on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.