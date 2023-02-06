Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Diana Shipping worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $6.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 47.51% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.79%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

