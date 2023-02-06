Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $70.67 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33.

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

