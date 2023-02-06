Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $62,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.58) to GBX 5,380 ($66.44) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

NYSE RIO opened at $74.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

